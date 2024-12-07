Eichel scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Eichel snapped a five-game goal drought with his go-ahead goal in the second period. The 28-year-old had four assists during that span, though his goal Friday was also his first power-play point since Nov. 15. The return of Mark Stone should help Eichel and the rest of the Golden Knights across the board. Eichel is at nine goals, 30 helpers, 12 power-play points, 80 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 28 appearances.