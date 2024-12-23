Share Video

Link copied!

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Monday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Jaxson Stauber played in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Anaheim. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has stopped 94 of 101 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 8-7-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Vejmelka surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Dec. 2. Dallas sits 11th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News