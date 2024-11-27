Vejmelka stopped 11 of 13 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Vejmelka's workload Tuesday was his lowest in a start this season, and that's likely a good thing since the Canadiens were efficient with their chances. Utah did well to keep the game tied until Mikhail Sergachev sealed the win at 4:33 of overtime. This was Vejmelka's third win over his last seven appearances, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any outing in that span. The Czech goalie is up to 3-6-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 11 games this season. Vejmelka figures to continue handling No. 1 duties as long as Connor Ingram (upper body) is out of action.