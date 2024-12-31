Vejmelka stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken, with Seattle's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

While his numbers looked shaky, Vejmelka has little chance on any of the pucks that got past him, including Jaden Schwartz's game-winner in the third period on a clean breakaway. Vejmelka has lost three straight starts, and the heavy workload he's been handling while Connor Ingram (upper body) is on the shelf may be wearing him down. Vejmelka has started 10 of Utah's 12 games in December, going 5-4-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage.