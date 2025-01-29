Durzi (shoulder) will practice with the team but isn't expected back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Durzi's latest update seems to be slightly more positive than his previous one which indicated he might not be back until April. The blueliner has been out of action since mid-October, logging just four games this season before he sustained his shoulder injury. At this point, Durzi will be hard-pressed to reach the 25-point threshold, which would be the first time he missed that mark in his NHL career.