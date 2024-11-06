Roslovic scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Roslovic continues to put together a strong Cy Young candidacy, racking up seven goals and no assists through 11 contests this season. Four of those goals have come over the last four games. The 27-year-old winger has added 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. He's playing on the Hurricanes' top line and it seems to be a combination head coach Rod Brind'Amour likes, so Roslovic has some fantasy appeal for his production in goals and shots as long as he remains in that role.