Aho scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the first period. The center has three goals and three assists over his last four contests. While new teammate and fellow Finn Mikko Rantanen didn't get involved in the offense Saturday, Aho's fantasy managers should be happy to see him skating alongside a top-10 scorer in the league for the rest of the season. Aho already has a strong 50 points in 50 games (16 goals, 34 assists), and he's added 135 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating. The goal-scoring has been lacking a bit for Aho this year, but Rantanen can provide just as well as he finishes, so that bodes well for Aho getting a few more pucks to go in.