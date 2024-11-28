Jarvis scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Jarvis has four points (two on the power play, one shorthanded) over two games since he returned from a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He was on the third line prior to his injury, but a lineup shuffle has him on the second line now. Jarvis can produce from just about anywhere -- he has six goals, nine helpers, eight power-play points, 42 shots on net and 21 hits over 15 appearances. He's a burgeoning power winger, and it's not crazy to think he can sustain a point-per-game pace.