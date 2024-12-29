Hogberg will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hogberg will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. Hogberg's last NHL start came against Vancouver on April 28, 2021, when he was a member of the Senators. The 30-year-old netminder has a 9-17-9 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 44 NHL regular-season appearances. Pittsburgh ranks 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.