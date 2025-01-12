Hogberg allowed one goal on 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Hogberg can't really be faulted for the goal against, as it was a tipped-in shot off the stick of Nick Schmaltz. The 30-year-old Hogberg has allowed four goals on 80 shots over four appearances (two starts) at the NHL level this year. He started Saturday because Ilya Sorokin (illness) was unavailable, and Hogberg would likely continue to see playing time should Sorokin not be healthy in time for Tuesday's home game versus the Senators.