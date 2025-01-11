Hellebuyck will protect the home net against Colorado on Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Eric Comrie played in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck is coming off a 26-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He has a 25-6-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.