McCann notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

McCann snapped a three-game slump when he set up Andre Burakovsky's game-tying tally in the third period. Prior to the dry spell, McCann had a five-game point streak. The 28-year-old has had more positives than negatives as the Kraken's top scorer, racking up nine goals, 13 helpers, 54 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 22 appearances. It feels like McCann's been due for regression for a few years, but it doesn't look like a significant drop-off is coming in 2024-25.