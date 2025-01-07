McCann notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

McCann helped out on Shane Wright's tally early in the third period. The helper was McCann's first point over three outings in January, which isn't a great sign after he was limited to five points in 13 games in December. The 28-year-old is usually one of the Kraken's most reliable forwards, but the whole team has struggled with consistency on offense lately. McCann is at 13 goals, 16 assists, six power-play points, 103 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances in a top-six role.