Matthews (upper body) traveled to Germany to see a specialist and is hoping to play either in Sunday's matchup with Utah or in a Nov. 27 clash with the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews will miss his seventh game in a row when the Leafs take on the Knights on Wednesday but seems to be trending in the right direction. In 13 appearances this year, the 27-year-old center has notched five goals and six helpers, including four power-play points, in 13 outings. With David Kampf (lower body) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin) also on IR, the team will be forced to deploy youngster Fraser Minten in a middle-six role against Vegas.