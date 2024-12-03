Matthews scored a goal on three shots and added three hits, two PIM, one blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old superstar opened the scoring late in the first period, converting a slick feed from William Nylander that left Matthews all alone in front of Arvid Soderblom. It was his first goal, and third point, in two appearances since returning from a nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and on the season Matthews has six goals and 14 points in 15 contests.