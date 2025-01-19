McMann had a goal on five shots, an assist, two blocks, one hit and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.
McMann triggered a run of seven unanswered goals in helping the Maple Leafs overcome a 3-0 deficit. He scored an unassisted marker midway through the second period and helped on a William Nylander tally, which tied the game early in the third. McMann is digging himself out of a mini-scoring slump. After going scoreless in six straight outings, the forward has one goal and two assists over the last two contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Contributes helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: 10 points in last nine games•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Extends point streak Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Puts away goal•