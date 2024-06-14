Nurse notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Nurse was questionable heading into Thursday's game after leaving Monday's Game 1 with a hip injury. The 29-year-old defenseman snapped his four-game slump with a helper on a Philip Broberg tally in the third period. Nurse has underwhelmed this postseason with four helpers, a minus-14 rating, 50 blocked shots, 45 hits and 32 shots on net through 21 appearances, though he remains in a top-four role.