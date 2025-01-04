Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl has scored four goals over his last three contests and has racked up 11 goals and 14 assists during a 13-game point streak. His tally Friday was the game-winner, his ninth such goal this season among 28 overall. The 29-year-old has added 29 assists, 116 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 38 appearances. He's on pace to top the 50-goal mark for the third time in four years and the fourth time in his career.