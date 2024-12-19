Rodrigues produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Rodrigues ended his five-game slump with the helper. He has two goals and three assists over the five contests prior to that dry spell, but his offense often fluctuates in a middle-six role. The 31-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 60 shots on net, 46 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 33 appearances. Rodrigues' fantasy value is high enough for him to be a factor in deeper formats, especially those that count hits.