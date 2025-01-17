Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up four goals on 15 shots in a 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Despite Thursday's early departure and recent slump, Bobrovsky will likely be fine in the long run. However, this is the third consecutive game that he's given up four goals, and he's gone 1-4-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last six appearances. It's unclear whether fatigue is playing into his struggles, but after his strong season last year, Bobrovksy's GAA has ballooned up to 2.86, and his save percentage has dropped to .896.