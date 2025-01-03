Bobrovsky stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Neither goal could be blamed on the veteran netminder -- the first deflected in off Aleksander Barkov, while the second was scored when Bobrovsky was impeded in his crease by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was pinned to the ice by Matthew Tkachuk. Bobrovsky has been sharp overall since rejoining the Panthers in early December following the birth of his child. Over his last nine starts, he's gone 6-3-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .917 save percentage.