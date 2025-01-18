Tomasino recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Tomasino has two points over three contests since he returned from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old set up a Cody Glass tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Tomasino is now at 10 points (five on the power play) through 30 appearances between Pittsburgh and Nashville this season. He's added 52 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating while often filling a middle-six role since he was traded to the Penguins.