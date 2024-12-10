Tomasino (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup with the Avalanche, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomasino is in danger of missing back-to-back games, as he skated in a non-contact jersey Monday. The Ontario native has been a jolt to the Penguins lineup since being acquired in a trade from Nashville in November. The right-shot forward has potted three goals and added an assist over five appearances with his new club. Cody Glass will likely remain on the second line for Tuesday's contest.