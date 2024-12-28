Forsberg notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Forsberg has racked up 13 assists over his last eight games, with just two of them coming on the power play. The 30-year-old winger is still stuck in a goal drought, which reached 14 contests Friday. He's now at nine goals, 21 helpers, 10 power-play points, 122 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-10 rating through 36 appearances. Forsberg has flashed 40-goal skill before, but he's also topped 40 assists twice in the last three years, so he can finish or make plays in accordance with what's needed of him from his linemates.