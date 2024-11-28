Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Saros cruised through the first two periods and only allowed one goal on 13 shots during the first 40 minutes of play. The 29-year-old looked well on his way to earning his fifth win of the month, but Morgan Frost scored the equalizer with only 12 seconds left in regulation, and Sean Couturier netted the game-winner midway through overtime. As a result, Saros has now won just once in his last four starts, going 1-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage in that span.