Saros posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Saros picked up his second shutout of the year and the 25th of his career. This was just his second win in his last six outings. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 4-7-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 12 outings. Saros is doing his job and just needs to get more consistent help from his teammates to get back to his status as a top-tier fantasy netminder. The Predators begin a five-game road trip Monday in Colorado.