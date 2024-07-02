Fitzgerald secured a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald saw action in 69 regular-season contests with AHL Charlotte last season in which he tallied four goals and 17 assists. Despite the decent production, the 27-year-old defenseman was unable to break his way into the NHL, having last played at the top level back in 2022-23 when with the Panthers. Given New York's forward depth, Fitzgerald will likely face an uphill battle in securing minutes at the NHL level.