Edvinsson picked up a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He added one shot on net, two blocks, one hit and two PIM to his line.

Edvinsson was credited with an assist without the puck ever touching his stick. Lane Hutson's shot attempt caromed off the blueliner into the neutral zone, where Andrew Copp scooped it and beat Sam Montembeault on a breakaway. It was the fifth point (all assists) in the last nine games for the Edvinsson, who has shown more offensive acumen in 2024-25 than in his two previous stints in the NHL. The Swedish defenseman has 19 points over 44 outings while logging 20:40 TOI as part of the second pairing.