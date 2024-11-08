Steel scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Steel opened the scoring at 11:06 of the first period and helped out on Tyler Seguin's tally midway through the second. The 26-year-old Steel filled in on the second line due to Mason Marchment's (undisclosed) absence Thursday. Steel has five points, 16 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. He may have some streaming appeal in fantasy as long as he's on the second line, though that won't be the case with the Stars facing the Jets on Saturday.