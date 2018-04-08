2018 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool
Breaking down what each golfer who made the cut at the Masters will get in prize money from the purse
Winning the 2018 Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Heck, finishing 15th at the Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Augusta National announced on Saturday that -- for the second year in a row -- its purse is $11 million with nearly $2 million going to the winner and over $1 million going to the poor sap who finishes second.
Just for finishing 50th, you're guaranteed to make nearly $30,000. Here's a look at what the top 50 finishers at the 2018 Masters will be paid in prize money. CBS Sports will update this list with the respective golfers who finish in each position once the Masters concludes on Sunday.
2018 Masters purse, payouts
Total purse: $11 million
Winner: $1,980,000
Runner-up: $1,188,000
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $440,000
6th: $396,000
7th: $368,500
8th: $341,000
9th: $319,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $231,000
14th: $209,000
15th: $198,000
16th: $187,000
17th: $176,000
18th: $165,000
19th: $154,000
20th: $143,000
21st: $132,000
22nd: $123,200
23rd: $114,400
24th: $105,600
25th: $96,800
26th: $88,000
27th: $84,700
28th: $81,400
29th: $78,100
30th: $74,800
31st: $71,500
32nd: $68,200
33rd: $64,900
34th: $62,150
35th: $59,400
36th: $56,650
37th: $53,900
38th: $51,700
39th: $49,500
40th: $47,300
41st: $45,100
42nd: $42,900
43rd: $40,700
44th: $38,500
45th: $36,300
46th: $34,100
47th: $31,900
48th: $30,140
49th: $28,600
50th: $27,720
According to Augusta National, the remainder of professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $27,060 depending on the scores. A total of 53 golfers made the cut.
