2018 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool

Winning the 2018 Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Heck, finishing 15th at the Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Augusta National announced on Saturday that -- for the second year in a row -- its purse is $11 million with nearly $2 million going to the winner and over $1 million going to the poor sap who finishes second.

Just for finishing 50th, you're guaranteed to make nearly $30,000. Here's a look at what the top 50 finishers at the 2018 Masters will be paid in prize money. CBS Sports will update this list with the respective golfers who finish in each position once the Masters concludes on Sunday.

2018 Masters purse, payouts

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000

Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $231,000

14th: $209,000

15th: $198,000

16th: $187,000

17th: $176,000

18th: $165,000

19th: $154,000

20th: $143,000

21st: $132,000

22nd: $123,200

23rd: $114,400

24th: $105,600

25th: $96,800

26th: $88,000

27th: $84,700

28th: $81,400

29th: $78,100

30th: $74,800

31st: $71,500

32nd: $68,200

33rd: $64,900

34th: $62,150

35th: $59,400

36th: $56,650

37th: $53,900

38th: $51,700

39th: $49,500

40th: $47,300

41st: $45,100

42nd: $42,900

43rd: $40,700

44th: $38,500

45th: $36,300

46th: $34,100

47th: $31,900

48th: $30,140

49th: $28,600

50th: $27,720

According to Augusta National, the remainder of professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $27,060 depending on the scores. A total of 53 golfers made the cut.