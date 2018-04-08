2018 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool

Breaking down what each golfer who made the cut at the Masters will get in prize money from the purse

Winning the 2018 Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Heck, finishing 15th at the Masters is a nice gig, if you can get it. Augusta National announced on Saturday that -- for the second year in a row -- its purse is $11 million with nearly $2 million going to the winner and over $1 million going to the poor sap who finishes second.

Just for finishing 50th, you're guaranteed to make nearly $30,000. Here's a look at what the top 50 finishers at the 2018 Masters will be paid in prize money. CBS Sports will update this list with the respective golfers who finish in each position once the Masters concludes on Sunday.

Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range on CBSSports.com.

2018 Masters purse, payouts

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000
 Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000
 4th: $528,000
 5th: $440,000
 6th: $396,000
 7th: $368,500
 8th: $341,000
 9th: $319,000
 10th: $297,000
 11th: $275,000
 12th: $253,000
 13th: $231,000
 14th: $209,000
 15th: $198,000
 16th: $187,000
 17th: $176,000
 18th: $165,000
 19th: $154,000
 20th: $143,000
 21st: $132,000
 22nd: $123,200
 23rd: $114,400
 24th: $105,600
 25th: $96,800
 26th: $88,000
 27th: $84,700
 28th: $81,400
 29th: $78,100
 30th: $74,800
 31st: $71,500
 32nd: $68,200
 33rd: $64,900
 34th: $62,150
 35th: $59,400
 36th: $56,650
 37th: $53,900
 38th: $51,700
 39th: $49,500
 40th: $47,300
 41st: $45,100
 42nd: $42,900
 43rd: $40,700
 44th: $38,500
 45th: $36,300
 46th: $34,100
 47th: $31,900
 48th: $30,140
 49th: $28,600
 50th: $27,720  

According to Augusta National, the remainder of professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $27,060 depending on the scores. A total of 53 golfers made the cut.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES