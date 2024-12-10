Tiger Woods will play in the 2024 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, for the fifth time. After not being able to play in his own event in the Bahamas last week, the Hero World Challenge, the 48-year-old is set to give it a go at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, from Dec. 21-22.

"I'm very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie," Woods said in a statement. "Playing together is something we look forward to and it's always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family."

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole scramble and features 20 major champions and their family members. Other notables in the field include world No. 1 Nelly Korda, CBS' very own Trevor Immelman, John Daly as well as Tiger's good friend Fred Couples. Unlike PGA Tour-sanctioned events, the PNC Championship will allow Woods to utilize a golf cart which he has done in prior years.

Despite serving as headliners, the Woods family has never won the PNC Championship in four prior attempts. The two finished at 19 under in a tie for fifth place in 2023, six strokes behind Bernhard Langer and his son. While Tiger comes into the event with some likely rust having not played since The Open and having undergone a sixth back surgery in September, Charlie should be just fine.

"I'm still not there," Woods said at the Hero World Challenge. "These are 20 of the best players in the world and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them at this level. So when I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will."

The high-school sophomore made his United States Golf Association championship debut this past summer when he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. Tiger was on site following along the action before Charlie failed to qualify for the match-play portion of the championship.