LIV Golf announced Wednesday that Scott O'Neil will take over as the league's chief executive officer, effective immediately. O'Neil is replacing the inaugural CEO and commissioner Greg Norman, who will remain with the 54-hole circuit in a different role, specifics of which were not shared.

Unlike Norman, who bristled against the PGA Tour, O'Neil holds a relationship with league commissioner Jay Monahan, according to Sports Illustrated. The two have exchanged text messages back-and-forth, and O'Neil looks forward to working with Monahan in some capacity going forward.

"We welcome Scott to the LIV Golf family, knowing he will capitalize on everything that has been accomplished over the past three years," said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the owners of LIV Golf. "Scott has the passion, the tenacity, and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf's position as a pre-eminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come.



"When we launched LIV Golf, there was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman. I thank him for everything he has done to establish, launch and grow our league. He has been instrumental to LIV's success."

O'Neil brings a wealth of experience to LIV Golf including time as CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. During his career, he has worked with professional sports teams such as the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

O'Neil enters the CEO position as the PGA Tour and PIF appear to be drawing closer to a long-awaited deal. Reports circulated late last year that the PIF was interested in investing north of $1 billion in PGA Tour Enterprises for roughly a 6% stake in the for-profit entity.

The original framework agreement between the two parties in June 2023 called for negotiations to be completed by that year's end. The deadline has since been blown through, but conversations between the two sides to come together in some manner continue.

LIV Golf is set to embark on its fourth season as a league next month. Beginning in the summer of 2022, it began with a roster that included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith. It has since added an expansion team, Legion XIII, that is captained by two-time major champion Jon Rahm.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton joined his Ryder Cup teammate in early 2024, and Anthony Kim made his long-awaited return to professional golf soon after that.

"First and foremost, congratulations to Scott. He is exactly the type of experienced professional who understands the unique and powerful combination of entertainment and sports that LIV Golf exemplifies," Norman said. "The league will be in very good hands with him at the helm. ... I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished or more pleased with where the league stands today. I'm excited to pass the baton of day-to-day management and continue to help do what I can to grow LIV Golf."