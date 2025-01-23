The R&A announced Thursday that the Open Championship will be heading back to the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2027. Last hosting the event in 2022, the Old Course was the site of Cameron Smith's dramatic victory over the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young. When The Open comes to town in two years, it will represent the 31st time the championship is held at St. Andrews -- the most of any venue.

"I'm hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A. I'm looking forward to The Open's return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players," Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said. "There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great Champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

"St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world. It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport's greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved."

With the R&A's announcement, the four major championship venues for 2027 are now full. Augusta National will play host to the Masters, as usual, while the PGA Championship will be held at PGA Frisco and the U.S. Open will return to Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 2027 Open will also mark 100 years since Bobby Jones' incredible victory at St. Andrews. The triumph was Jones' second straight in the championship after he had won The Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes the year prior.