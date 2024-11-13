Although The Annika has not yet gotten underway on the LPGA Tour, Wednesday's pro-am brought more than weekend crowds to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark were the main attractions as the two superstars joined forces for nine holes of fun in the morning.

"It was a great to see how relaxed she was," Korda said. "Obviously, with the media attention she has gotten probably in the past year and a half, two years, you can see how she's comfortable playing in front of a larger crowd.

"And she was just really enjoying it. You can tell. Like, she's definitely very talented. She was picking the ball really clean. She was losing a couple shots to the right, but I asked her how many times a week she plays, and I think with the amount of obligations she has she probably gets to the golf course once a week. So just play once a week she was playing really well."

Korda is, of course, extremely well versed in the game as she was recently named the 2024 Player of the Year herself thanks to six victories, including a second major title at The Chevron. Meanwhile, Clark was coming off her immense rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever and in the midst of enjoying some time off following a busy transition from the college ranks to the professional level.

"Just chitchatting on the golf course, asking her questions, her asking me," Korda said of the experience. "We just felt like two friends hanging out. ... Asked her how the transition was from college to the WNBA. She said she's enjoying some time off now because she hasn't really had an offseason. I didn't really know that season was so short, but she said she is enjoying some time off."

While Korda's day on the course was finished after nine holes, Clark's was just beginning as her second pro-am partner was none other than tournament host Annika Sorenstam. After sharing a stage together Tuesday night for an introductory press conference, the two took a stroll on the inward half at Pelican Golf Club.

"I think it's great for women's sports," Korda said. "I love that she has a love for the game of golf. Me, like I've never really tuned into watching basketball before her honestly. I think it's just growing the interest in all of women's sports. I hope that's what grows from this relationship."