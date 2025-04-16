The RBC Heritage is up next on the golfing calendar, meaning the PGA Tour will descend on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to keep the momentum from the Masters going. Rory McIlroy completed a career Grand Slam with a victory in the playoff at Augusta, but he will not be participating in this event. However, many top golfers, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, will compete in a tournament that has a $20 million purse.

For fans and bettors looking to take advantage of promo codes ahead of the RBC Heritage, here's a look at the current offers across sportsbooks ahead of the competition.

Where to Bet on RBC Heritage

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

There are several "bet and get" promotions, which involve a user making a wager before receiving bonus bets. DraftKings and bet365 are offering bonus bets instantly, with the former giving out $200 while the latter dishes out $150. FanDuel is giving out $250 in bonus bets, but only if a user's first bet wins. All these offers require a minimum first bet of $5.

BetMGM and Fanatics are offering bet insurance promotions, meaning a user's initial wager will be compensated in the form of bonus bets should it lose. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but to get the full amount, the user's first wager must be $1,500 or more. Fanatics is offering up to $1,000 but requires a user to make first wagers of $100 for 10 consecutive days to maximize its promotion.

Caesars is offering profit boosts for its promotion, allowing users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after an initial wager of $1. For those who are looking to get into betting without a big investment, the "bet and get" offers along with the profit boost promotion could be the way to go. For those who have a larger appetite for risk or are comfortable making larger investments, the bet insurance promotions could be more appealing.

RBC Heritage Open preview

Scheffler is the favorite to win this event at +360 on FanDuel, even though he hasn't won a competition yet in 2025. One factor as to why he's atop the odds board here is that he's the reigning RBC Heritage champion, winning the 2024 edition by three strokes. Jordan Spieth, considered a longshot at +4000, is an intriguing option for bettors given his recent success at Harbour Town Golf Links. Spieth won the 2022 RBC Heritage and was the runner-up in 2023, losing to Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff. Fitzpatrick is priced at +8000 to win this year, as is last year's runner-up, Sahith Theegala.

Collin Morikawa (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Patrick Cantlay (+1800) round out the top five to win this week's tournament. Cantlay finished second to Spieth in 2022, while Morikawa, Aberg and Schauffele haven't been factors at this event in recent years.

