Golf fans will be treated to a unique format when Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy team up to face Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in "The Showdown" on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. ET. The Showdown will feature a unique format, with four players engaging in a thrilling matchup over 18 holes. The match will be divided into three segments, each consisting of six holes. The first six holes will use a best ball format, meaning each player will play their own ball, but only the lowest score from each team will be counted. The next six holes will be alternate shot where the players take turns hitting the same ball until the hole is complete. The final six holes will conclude with singles play, promising to deliver a dynamic and entertaining competition.

Why Scottie Scheffler/Rory McIlroy can win

Scheffler and McIlroy enter this matchup as the favorites for a reason. Scheffler is coming off a stellar season which saw him record seven wins and 16 top-10 finishes. He's also coming off a victory at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. Scheffler finished the 2024 PGA Tour season ranked first in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: approach to green (1.269) and putting average (1.680).

McIlroy also had a successful season and has been in contention at almost every event he's played on the DP World Tour in recent weeks. He secured a victory at the DP World Tour Championship in November and finished T-3 or better in four of his past five starts on the DP World Tour since September. See which team to pick here.

Why Bryson Dechambeau/Brooks Koepka can win

DeChambeau and Koepka will want to remind fans they're two of the best players in the world. These players have combined to win seven major championships. However, they've seen their rankings dip since joining the LIV Golf League, ranking 10th and 86th, respectively.

Koepka became the first golfer to win consecutive titles in two majors simultaneously. He was victorious at the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He also became the first player to win five LIV Golf events after claiming the individual title at LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2024. Dehambeau, meanwhile, was a two-time individual winner in the LIV Golf League in 2023 and won the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in June. See which team to pick here.

The Showdown odds, teams

Odds to win:

Scheffler/McIlroy -148

DeChambeau/Koepka +122