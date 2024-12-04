Tony Finau plans to play his golf on the PGA Tour in 2025, the six-time winner confirmed to Golfweek. Withdrawing from this week's 2024 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Finau found himself the subject of rumors regarding a potential to leap to LIV Golf come the new year.

"They're not true … I'm more than happy where I'm at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025," Finau said. "When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don't worry about it one bit."

The 35-year-old has been a card-carrying member of the PGA Tour since 2015 when he first secured his status. Claiming six trophies along the way and finding spots on multiple U.S. Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams, Finau has turned into one of the most beloved figures in the game.

Although he has strong relationships with LIV Golf members such as Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, Finau will stay put and only compete against his counterparts four times a year at the major championships. He will do well to contend in those championships as Finau revealed he recently underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus and remove cartilage, which was the cause of his withdrawal from Tiger Woods' event.

"From what my doctor told me it was pretty standard cleanup," Finau countined. "He said it would be helpful, and so I did it."

Finau played in 22 events in the 2024 season and racked up three top-five finishes including a podium result at the U.S. Open. The total represents the lowest amount of times he has teed it up in a single season in his career as the PGA Tour returned to a calendar-year schedule.

"The last couple of seasons have been kind of rough with my knees," Finau said. "I'm optimistic about this coming season about being more fully healthy than ever."