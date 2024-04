Sam Haggerty Undisclosed 04-09-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 10

Eduard Bazardo Shoulder 04-24-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 25

Gregory Santos Lat 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Gabe Speier Neck 04-08-2024 Probable for Apr 9

Cody Bolton Illness 04-20-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 21

Collin Snider Knee 04-22-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 23

Jackson Kowar Elbow 04-30-2025 Out for the season

Matt Brash Elbow 04-22-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 23