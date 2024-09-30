A win-and-your-in scenario will play out when the New York Mets battle the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon in Atlanta. The winner of Game 1 advances to the 2024 MLB playoffs, while the loser must win Game 2 or the Arizona Diamondbacks would advance to the playoffs. The Mets (88-72), who avoided a sweep in the weekend series at Milwaukee, are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022 and just the third time since losing the 2015 World Series to the Kansas City Royals. The Braves (88-72), who won two of three against Kansas City, need to go 1-1 to reach the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Braves have won six of the 11 meetings this season, including three in a row. Atlanta is a -158 favorite on the money line (risk $158 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Braves money line: New York +132, Atlanta -158

Mets vs. Braves over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+141)

NYM: The Mets have covered the run line in 32 of their last 51 games (+15.55 units)

ATL: The Braves have hit the game total over in 85 of their last 150 games (+15.60 units)

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA) to the mound. In 20 starts this season, Schwellenbach has allowed 102 hits, 45 earned runs and 23 walks, while striking out 122. He's 2-0 against the Mets this season, including a 5-1 win on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out four. In the 4-0 win over New York on July 27, he also went seven innings, allowing two hits, while striking out 11.

Among the Braves' top hitters of late is center fielder Michael Harris II. In Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Royals, he was 3-for-5 with a stolen base. He has six multi-hit games over the past eight. In Tuesday's win over the Mets, he was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored. In 108 games this season, he is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 homers and 48 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

New York has been powered by solid hitting the second half of the season. Among their top hitters, is shortstop Francisco Lindor, who returned from injury this past weekend. In Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers, he was 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored. He was also 2-for-4 with a walk in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers. In 151 games, Lindor is batting .271 with 39 doubles, one triple, 32 homers and 88 RBI.

First baseman Pete Alonso will also look to come up big when the Mets need it the most. In 160 games, he is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 homers, 88 RBI and 91 runs scored. In 11 games against Atlanta this season, Alonso is hitting .282 with five doubles, two homers and eight RBIs. In 86 career games against the Braves, he is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, 15 homers, 57 RBI and one stolen base See which team to pick here.

