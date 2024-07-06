The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks delivered one of the most exciting games of the 2024 MLB season on Friday night, as Manny Machado hit a walk-off two-run homer to give the Padres a 10-8 win. Machado went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored, delivering huge numbers in MLB DFS contests. He has posted multiple hits in four of his last eight games, and he has been a mainstay in winning MLB DFS lineups throughout the season. Should you include him in your MLB DFS strategy on Saturday?

The Dodgers, Braves and Phillies are all in action on Saturday as well, so there are numerous opportunities to build MLB DFS stacks. Which superstars should you target from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure identified Twins third baseman Brooks Lee as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Lee went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, returning 22.2 points on FanDuel and 17 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, July 6. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Giants outfielder Austin Slater at $2,600 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel. Slater missed time early in the season due to a concussion and has missed several games over the last few weeks due to poor performance, which is why he is available at such a cheap price on Saturday. The 31-year-old is batting just .200 with one home run and nine RBI this season.

However, he draws a favorable matchup against Guardians starter Logan Taylor Allen, who has a 5.75 ERA across 17 starts in 2024. Allen has allowed at least three earned runs in three consecutive starts, failing to pitch more than 4.1 frames in his last two appearances. This is an excellent opportunity for Slater to get back on track, and DFS players can take advantage of the attractive price.

McClure is stacking Slater with Giants outfielder Jorge Soler ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Soler is still seeking a more consistent batting average this season, but he has still delivered power with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he hit .284 in the month of June.

His tenth homer of the season came earlier this week against his former team in Atlanta, and he posted a pair of multi-hit performances against the Dodgers last weekend. Soler is 3-for-8 with four walks in 12 plate appearances against Allen in his career, so he will be confident heading into this matchup. The Giants have won eight of their last 11 games, and McClure expects them to keep rolling on Saturday evening. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 6, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.