The 2024 season marked the third straight playoff year for the Philadelphia Phillies, but it was a bit different than the previous two. Instead of being a wild-card team that squeaked in without a hefty win total in the regular season, these Phillies got incredibly hot in the middle of April and stormed out to a 10-game lead by June 11. Instead of finishing strong, they went 33-34 after July 13. And, in even more a study in contrast, instead of advancing several playoff rounds (they went to the World Series in 2022; NLCS in 2023), the Phillies won just one playoff game and were bounced in the NLDS after their bye. They were the only one of the four bye teams to lose in the division series this year.

The job isn't finished for this group of Phillies until they hoist a World Series championship trophy. We know that they have the right owner in place and a group of players that has already gotten them very close. How will Dave Dombrowski and his reshaped front office proceed this offseason? Let's take a look.

Key free agents

RP Jeff Hoffman

RP Carlos Estévez

SP/RP Spencer Turnbull

The good news for the Phillies is pretty much everyone is back. They will need to address the bullpen, as Hoffman and Estévez were obviously important pieces for them last season, but the entire rotation and offense comes back as a team that was among the best in baseball in 2024. They could probably even afford to let one of those relievers walk, assuming they can fix José Alvarado, who took a huge step back (1.74 ERA in 2023 to 4.09 in 2024, to name one stat).

Biggest needs

The Phillies could just run it back, but it doesn't sound like that's necessarily the plan. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski conceded last month that the team needs to be "open-minded to exploring what's out there for us."

"Sometimes you trade good players for good players," he said.

The expectation is the Phillies sign starting pitching depth (it would help if it was someone to replace Taijuan Walker in the rotation), a center fielder and one of Hoffman/Estévez. They could also put Brandon Marsh in a center-field platoon and add a left fielder or even flip Nick Castellanos to left field to accommodate a certain mega-star right fielder.

Any big splash move feels likely to come via trade, as Dombrowski has indicated that the Phillies have enough big-time stars and would instead focus on building out roster depth. But you never know, because there's no reason to believe the Phillies will tamp down payroll. Again, their owner believes in taking care of the fan base. Too bad there aren't more like him.

Something to watch: The Phillies could trade Alec Bohm. He was benched in the playoffs, he's only two years from free agency and the Phillies have a third-base prospect coming soon in Aidan Miller. They could move Bohm and use a veteran stop-gap as they try to win the World Series.

Possible fits

Juan Soto - This seems incredibly unlikely and the Phillies' existence in Soto rumors feels more like due diligence than a serious contender, but it cannot truly be counted out. They could make him fit and have the money.

Brent Rooker - The A's have said they don't want to trade Rooker, but what sense does it make to keep him? He's 30 and coming off a career year and they aren't planning on contending until they're settled in Las Vegas several years from now. His 39 homers and 112 RBI would fit in quite nicely with the Phillies as their left fielder.

Luis Robert - He slots nicely in center. The White Sox should probably move him now with one year (and two team options) left on his club-friendly contract. It would be an easy move to help rebuild the farm system. Robert is coming off a pretty bad year, but he posted 5.0 WAR with 38 homers and 20 steals in 2023. He's 27 years old. He'd be a big upside play.

Garrett Crochet - Hey, if they're gonna call about Robert, they might as well try to get a package deal from the White Sox, no?

Roki Sasaki - Everyone should be in on him. He'd fit very nicely here as he heads to his age-23 season, which would be his first in MLB. I say that because he'd be slotted toward the end of the rotation and would have less pressure, but he'd also very likely be happy to join a contender.

Devin Williams - What if the Phillies let both Estévez and Hoffman walk and then traded for Williams? The Brewers are known to be shopping the elite closer and he'd be a great fit with any team.

Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer - Either probably just wants a one-year deal with a chance for another ring. The Phillies have the money and a fifth spot in the rotation. It could make sense.

Walker Buehler - Coming off a disaster of a regular season, Buehler was mostly very good in the playoffs. He's likely looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value as a frontline starter. An upside play here from the Phillies' point of view would make sense.

The top free agent relievers - Blake Treinen, Clay Holmes, Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Kirby Yates, A.J. Minter, Estévez, Hoffman ... any work.

Harrison Bader - If the Phillies do go the cheap route in adding a center fielder, Bader could fit the bill.