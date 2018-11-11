PHI
MIA

Awaiting Butler, 76ers visit Heat

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 11, 2018

When the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Miami Heat on Monday night, there will be a pair of interesting trends in play.

It's also a rematch of the first-round playoff series won by the 76ers last season.

This season, Philadelphia (8-6) has the biggest disparity in the NBA between home and away performance: 7-0 at home but 1-6 on the road.

Miami (5-7) has lost two straight games, and the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards combined to outscore the Heat by 12 points in those two fourth quarters.

But it's really worse than that. Indiana closed Friday's game by outscoring Miami 12-0. Then, on Saturday, Washington started the fourth quarter by going on a 31-12 run.

"We had some moments where I didn't even recognize our team," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Miami's failure to close out those two games.

The 76ers team that takes the court on Monday won't be quite as recognizable, either, and that's due to Saturday's blockbuster trade that sent two Philadelphia starters, Dario Saric and Robert Covington, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler.

Philadelphia also sent reserve guard Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-rick pick to Minnesota to get Butler, a four-time NBA All-Star who has also made second-team All-Defense four times.

But because the trade is not set to become official until Monday, Butler's 76ers debut will likely happen on Wednesday at the Orlando Magic.

That figures to be a break for Miami, which gets a shorthanded 76ers roster without Covington, Saric and Bayless.

"Dario and 'Cov' gave us a lot the past couple of years," 76ers star center Joel Embiid said. "I feel like we were really starting to figure it out, really playing well together."

Indeed, the 76ers finished third in the Eastern Conference during the 2017-2018 regular season with a 52-30 record. Point guard Ben Simmons won NBA Rookie of the Year honors, and Embiid established himself as one of the league's best big men.

The 76ers, with Embiid and Simmons as their anchors, tried to sign free agent LeBron James, and they also attempted to trade for wing Kawhi Leonard.

Philadelphia fell short in both pursuits and finally added Butler as its third star.

"He's a good player, obviously," Embiid said of Butler, who pretty much forced his way out of Minnesota, where he was unhappy. "He's going to help us offensively, and he's one of the best defensive players in the league. I'm excited to see where he takes us."

But until Butler officially signs, the 76ers are expected to surround Embiid and Simmons with a starting lineup that also includes veteran shooter J.J. Redick, rookie guard Landry Shamet of Wichita State and former first-round pick Markelle Fultz. All three of those players are 6-foot-4.

The key players available off the bench are point guard T.J. McConnell, who often plays starter's minutes; and defensive-minded center Amir Johnson.

Miami is expected to start point guard Goran Dragic, wings Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder, and center Hassan Whiteside.

Dragic, who leads Miami in assists, missed two straight games due to a knee injury and then shot 0-for-7 and went scoreless in his return to action on Saturday. He also had three turnovers and just three assists in 21 minutes.

Wayne Ellington, who can match Redick in terms of shooting ability, is a key member of Miami's bench. Combo guard Tyler Johnson and post players Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo are other reserves to rely on for Spoelstra and the Heat.

Dwyane Wade, who has missed three straight games while on paternity leave, could return to action to strengthen the Heat bench.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
H. Whiteside
21 C
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
0.6 Ast. Per Game 0.6
15.5 Reb. Per Game 15.5
48.1 Field Goal % 51.8
48.1 Three Point % 51.8
80.3 Free Throw % 58.3
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
27.7 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 3.6 APG
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
14.0 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 0.6 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 8-6 -----
home team logo Heat 5-7 -----
O/U 221, MIA -2
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
O/U 221, MIA -2
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 8-6 111.9 PPG 49.7 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Heat 5-7 110.6 PPG 48 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 27.7 PPG 13.1 RPG 3.6 APG 48.1 FG%
H. Whiteside C 14.0 PPG 15.5 RPG 0.6 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
R. Covington
D. Saric
M. Fultz
M. Muscala
L. Shamet
A. Johnson
T. McConnell
W. Chandler
F. Korkmaz
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 14 35.1 27.7 13.1 3.6 0.3 2.3 3.1 48.1 27.1 80.3 2.1 10.9
J. Redick 14 31.1 17.4 2.5 3.4 0.3 0.1 1.6 40.3 35.0 93.8 0.4 2.1
B. Simmons 13 32.3 15.0 9.6 7.8 1.5 0.8 3.5 52.7 0.0 61.9 2.3 7.3
R. Covington 13 33.8 11.3 5.2 1.1 1.9 1.8 1.7 42.7 39.0 73.9 0.5 4.6
D. Saric 13 30.5 11.1 6.6 2.0 0.3 0.2 1.9 36.4 30.0 90.0 1.6 5.0
M. Fultz 14 24.3 9.3 3.9 3.4 1.1 0.3 1.4 42.2 30.8 60.0 1.4 2.5
M. Muscala 8 20.6 7.4 3.8 1.3 0.1 0.5 1.5 42.5 34.5 100.0 1.0 2.8
L. Shamet 14 21.5 7.3 1.1 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.6 37.4 33.3 78.6 0.2 0.9
A. Johnson 14 10.8 5.0 3.4 1.3 0.2 0.4 1.2 64.3 50.0 77.8 0.8 2.6
T. McConnell 11 14.6 4.5 1.8 2.9 0.4 0.3 1.0 60.5 0.0 100.0 0.1 1.7
W. Chandler 3 13.7 3.3 4.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 57.1 40.0 0.0 1.0 3.7
F. Korkmaz 7 7.6 2.6 1.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.3 46.7 27.3 50.0 0.1 1.1
J. Bolden 6 6.7 1.7 1.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 36.4 14.3 50.0 0.0 1.5
Total 14 245.4 111.9 49.7 26.3 6.79 6.50 16.6 44.9 33.0 77.9 10.0 39.7
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
T. Johnson
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 12 34.8 20.8 4.0 3.5 1.2 0.8 2.3 42.3 41.5 86.7 1.1 2.9
G. Dragic 9 30.8 16.1 3.7 4.9 0.4 0.3 2.4 39.1 35.3 81.8 0.9 2.8
D. Wade 9 25.7 14.3 4.0 2.9 0.4 0.4 2.7 45.0 41.7 59.3 1.3 2.7
H. Whiteside 11 29.4 14.0 15.5 0.6 0.4 3.5 1.9 51.8 14.3 58.3 4.0 11.5
R. McGruder 12 33.8 13.6 5.6 3.7 0.8 0.3 1.4 46.1 46.6 72.0 1.1 4.5
J. Winslow 8 29.4 10.4 4.8 4.4 1.4 0.5 2.1 35.6 25.0 65.2 1.5 3.3
T. Johnson 12 26.0 10.0 2.7 2.3 1.2 0.5 1.7 43.3 29.4 60.0 0.3 2.3
K. Olynyk 12 18.8 8.9 3.0 2.3 0.5 0.4 1.3 47.8 32.6 78.8 0.7 2.3
W. Ellington 5 20.6 8.8 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.0 1.6 40.0 42.9 100.0 0.2 2.2
D. Jones Jr. 9 15.7 5.8 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.9 40.4 40.0 66.7 1.2 1.7
D. Robinson 2 7.5 1.5 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 2.5
U. Haslem 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 12 242.1 110.6 48 23.0 6.83 7.00 16.2 43.8 37.0 70.9 12.5 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores