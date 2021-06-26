The Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to tie the Western Conference finals when they host the Phoenix Suns for Game 4 on Saturday. Phoenix leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, but Los Angeles is coming off a 106-92 win on Thursday. The Clippers have won the third game in every one of their 2021 NBA Playoff series so far, and they won the fourth game in both of the first two rounds. They will continue to press on without Kawhi Leonard (knee), who has been ruled out for Saturday's game. Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable for Los Angeles, while Cameron Payne (ankle) is probable for Phoenix.

Tip-off from Los Angeles is set for 9 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a one-point favorite in the Clippers vs. Suns odds. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is set at 218.5.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -1

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 218.5 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Suns -115, Clippers -105

LAC: The Suns are 24-18 against the spread on the road

LAC: The Clippers are 26-18 against the spread at home

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has won nine of its last 10 postseason games, and had reeled off a franchise record nine consecutive postseason victories through Game 2 of the series against Los Angeles. Chris Paul played for the first time in the series after missing the first two games due to health and safety protocols. Paul showed some rust in shooting 5 for 19 from the field, but still finished with a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and 9 rebounds on Thursday, shooting 9-of-13 from the field. Ayton has shot at least 50 percent from the field in all 13 games this postseason, the longest such streak in NBA history in playoff games to start a career.

After scoring 40 points in Game 1, Devin Booker has scored a total of 35 points in the last two games. He wore a mask as he played with a nasal fracture suffered in Game 2. He shot 5 for 21 from the field in Game 3 while scoring 15 points, but he has averaged 27.2 points per game throughout the NBA Playoffs 2021. His 354 points in his first 13 playoff games is a Phoenix franchise record.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers continued to take advantage of being on their home floor in crucial 2021 NBA Playoff games, as they won their fifth consecutive postseason game at Staples Center on Thursday. Now on their deepest playoff run in franchise history and playing in the Western Conference finals for the first time, the Clippers won for the third time in five consecutive games without Leonard. Bouncing back after missing two critical free throws in a Game 2 loss, Paul George had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He is averaging 26.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers held the Suns to 38.9 percent shooting from the field in their Game 3 win. Reggie Jackson scored 23 points, He has stepped forward to average 23 points per game in the five games Leonard has missed and has scored 19-plus points in all three games vs. Phoenix. Ivica Zubac has double-doubled in consecutive postseason games. He had 15 points and 16 rebounds in Game 3 and has totaled 27 rebounds in his last two games. Los Angeles outrebounded Phoenix 51-43 in Game 3. Terance Mann had 12 points and five assists.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

