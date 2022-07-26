NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
Many of the top free agents have agreed to deals, but most ended up where they were last season. Zach LaVine and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million supermax deal with the Wizards. James Harden ultimately took less to return to Philadelphia on a two-year deal. Jalen Brunson has been the most notable player to change teams via free agency so far, signing a four-year deal with the Knicks.
Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton will not depart the Suns this summer after the team matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet he'd previously signed the Indiana Pacers. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent but was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Looking to keep tabs on the notable free-agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with our 2022 NBA free agency tracker. Catch up on the latest moves below.
2022 NBA free agency tracker
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Zach LaVine (27)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $215.2 million
|2
Bradley Beal (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $251 million
|3
James Harden (32)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $68.6 million
|4
Deandre Ayton (24)
|C
|Suns reportedly match 4-year, $133 million offer sheet
|5
Jalen Brunson (25)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth $104 million
|6
Miles Bridges (24)
|PF
|Unsigned
|7
Anfernee Simons (23)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $100 million
|8
Collin Sexton (23)
|SG
|Unsigned
|9
Mitchell Robinson (24)
|C
|Agreed to 4-year extension worth $60 million
|10
Bobby Portis (27)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $49 million
|11
Kyle Anderson (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $18 million
|12
Jusuf Nurkic (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year extension worth $70 million
|13
Tyus Jones (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $30 million
|14
Gary Payton II (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $28 million
|15
Mo Bamba (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $21 million
|16
P.J. Tucker (37)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $33.2 million
|17
Victor Oladipo (30)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $11 million
|18
Luguentz Dort (23)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year deal worth $87.5 million
|19
Malik Monk (24)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $19 million
|20
Gary Harris (27)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $26 million
|21
Nicolas Batum (33)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $22 million
|22
Nicolas Claxton (23)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $20 million
|23
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
|24
Kevon Looney (26)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $25.5 million
|25
John Wall (31)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13.2 million
|26
Otto Porter Jr. (29)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|27
Montrezl Harrell (28)
|C
|Unsigned
|28
Donte DiVincenzo (25)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9.3 million deal
|29
T.J. Warren (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|30
Jae'Sean Tate (26)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $22.1 million
|31
Chris Boucher (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $35.3 million
|32
JaVale McGee (34)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $20.1 million
|33
Marvin Bagley III (23)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $37 million
|34
Joe Ingles (34)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
|35
Danilo Gallinari (33)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13 million
|36
Thaddeus Young (34)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
|37
Wesley Matthews (35)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|38
Patty Mills (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $14.5 million
|39
Lonnie Walker IV (23)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $6.5 million
|40
Dewayne Dedmon (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $9 million
|41
Amir Coffey (25)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $11 million
|42
Damian Jones (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|43
Danuel House Jr. (29)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $8.5 million
|44
Jevon Carter (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|45
Troy Brown Jr. (22)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth veteran's minimum
|46
Ricky Rubio (31)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $18.4 million
|47
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|48
Kevin Knox II (22)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6 million
|49
Bryn Forbes (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|50
Delon Wright (30)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $16 million
|51
Bruce Brown (25)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $13 million
|52
Andre Drummond (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6.6 million
|53
Aaron Holiday (25)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|54
Bol Bol (22)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|55
Theo Pinson (26)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|56
Mike Muscala (31)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth veteran's minimum
|57
Drew Eubanks (25)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|58
Caleb Martin (26)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal worth $20 million
|59
Robin Lopez (34)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|60
Derrick Jones Jr. (25)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal worth $6.6 million
|61
Raul Neto (30)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|62
Jalen Smith (22)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|63
Damion Lee (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|64
Bismack Biyombo (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|65
Cody Martin (26)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $32 million deal
|66
Josh Okogie (23)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|67
Sam Hauser (24)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
|68
Goran Dragic (36)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|69
Serge Ibaka (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|70
Gorgui Dieng (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|71
Edmond Sumner (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|72
Thomas Bryant (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|73
Kessler Edwards (21)
|SF
|Signed multi-year deal
|74
Frank Kaminsky (29)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|75
Taj Gibson (37)
|C
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|76
Austin Rivers (29)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|77
KZ Okpala (23)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|78
Juancho Hernangomez (26)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal