LeBron James will be starring for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics later this month. While basketball is his first love, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that there's another Olympic sport that he'd love to participate in if given the chance.

During an interview with Craig Melvin of "TODAY," James stated that he would be interested in competing in two track and field events.

"I would -- man, the four-by-one relay, man -- track and field," James said. "Yeah, I want to be anchor, for sure, I want to finish it off the right way."

James also discussed the importance of bringing a gold medal to Team USA at this stage of his career.

"I think just timing," James added. "Timing's everything, and I think -- you know, at this point in my career, I still, I have a lot to give, and Team USA has given a lot to me, so I feel like it's an opportunity for me to give back."

James is certainly no stranger to suiting up for the United States national team in the Olympics. The star forward has helped the United States win gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Now after a hiatus from playing on the Olympic level, James will get a chance to play alongside Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns standout Kevin Durant. The Paris Olympics will mark the first time the three decorated veterans will share the court on the Olympic stage.