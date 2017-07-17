Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin to detractors: 'We're making the playoffs' in 2017-18

The Brooklyn Nets were the worst team in the NBA last season, but Jeremy Lin says the will make the playoffs in 2017-18, proclaiming a postseason berth in a live Instagram video posted from Taiwan over the weekend.

"We're making the playoffs," Lin said. "I don't care what anybody else tells me."

The Nets (20-62 last season) have made some upgrades by adding D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov for Brook Lopez and also acquiring DeMarre Carroll this offseason.

Going from worst to the playoffs may be a stretch, but Lin is confident -- particularly playing alongside new backcourt mate Russell, the former No. 2 overall pick, saying the new duo will do "serious damage" next season.

"I'm going to be at the 1, and then he'll be at the -- well, I'm not really sure to be honest. I'm pretty sure he would start at the 2. But it will be pretty interchangeable. When one of us is out of the game, the other person will most likely have the ball in their hands. It will probably be a little bit combo guard-esque, kind of like me and Kemba [Walker]."