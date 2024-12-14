The Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) and the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) are slated to match up in the Eastern semifinals of the 2024 NBA Cup on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Bucks topped the Orlando Magic 114-109 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Hawks went on the road and beat the New York Knicks 108-100 in a quarterfinal bout. The winner of this game moves on to the NBA Cup championship game against the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev., is 4:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before locking in any Hawks vs. Bucks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -4

Hawks vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -175, Atlanta +146

MIL: The Bucks are 9-14-1 against the spread in 2024

ATL: The Hawks are 11-15 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA with 32.7 points per game and he ranks fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game (11.4) and field-goal percentage (61.2). He's finished with 30-plus points in four straight games. In the victory over the Magic, Antetokounmpo had 37 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Guard Damian Lillard is a rangy scorer with a knack for getting his teammates involved. The eight-time All-Star is 10th in the league in both scoring (25.8) and assists (7.6). He's also knocked down at least four 3-pointers in three of his last five games. On Dec. 6 against the Celtics, Lillard had 31 points, four assist and four threes.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young is an elite playmaker and ball handler in the backcourt. Young has a smooth shooting stroke and great court vision to find the open man. The three-time All-Star is first in the NBA in assists (12.2) with 21 points and 1.3 steals per game. He's finished with three straight double-doubles. In the win over the Knicks, Young had 22 points and 11 assists.

Forward Jalen Johnson provides his team with a versatile and athletic force in the frontcourt. Johnson is a strong rebounder with a good understanding of angles. He averages 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Duke product has compiled a 20-plus double-double in two of his last three games. In his last game, Johnson finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

