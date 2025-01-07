The Houston Rockets have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season. They currently sit in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 23-12 record. Just two years ago this team won 22 games and finished second-to-last in the West. Now, Houston looks like a candidate to make a playoff run, an impressive feat considering a bulk of the team's rotation averages out at 23.6 years old.

Jalen Green is averaging 20 points per game, Alperen Sengun has been a steady No. 2 scorer, Fred VanVleet provides the veteran leadership needed, and Dillon Brooks gives Houston toughness on defense. A little further down the depth chart is Amen Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, who is having a bigger impact beyond what his counting stats would suggest.

Thompson's athleticism is the first thing that jumps off the screen when you watch him play, and it shines when he's crashing the offensive glass. He averages 2.6 offensive rebounds a game, which ranks 11th among forwards, ahead of guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. And in the last five games that number has nearly doubled to 4.4.

"One of a kind, bro," Rockets big man Steven Adams said of Thompson via the Houston Chronicle. "I haven't played with anybody like this. His speed is just like, unbelievable. And then just his second jump, first jump, is so quick off the ground, it's crazy. I actually haven't seen that type of athleticism, to be honest."

That's coming from a guy who played with both Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant, two players heralded for their other-worldly athleticism.

In Sunday night's win against the Lakers, six of Thompson's 10 rebounds came on the offensive side, oftentimes resulting in second-chance points for the Rockets.

The highlight of those offensive boards was a putback dunk by Thompson off an airballed 3-pointer from Green. It looked more like an alley-oop, but Thompsons tracks the ball perfectly and throws it down.

Thompson had a similar put-back dunk earlier in the game, this time off his own miss.

After that win against the Lakers, LeBron James had high praise for Thompson (and his twin brother, Ausar, who plays for the Pistons).

"I thought the Thompson twin was amazing, just with his energy and effort," James said. "...You see his brother, I think yesterday was that game -- I think Cade Cunningham said it best, 'they different.' They ain't like the rest of us. I've been able to do some things in my career, and those two guys, they're just pure athleticism. They love the game, and you love to see that."

James certainly knows athleticism, so it stands out when you have a 6-foot-7 guy routinely crashing the offensive glass and elevating above a crowd for putbacks.

"It's definitely instincts," Adams said. "His crash rate is probably pretty high -- I don't know the numbers, but he goes every time. You can see he tracks the ball really well and just his springboard is so fast at getting up there. Insane."

Often, Thompson finds his opponent sleeping at the wheel. Before they know it, he's following up the shot and it usually results in something like this:

That's just effort and you can't really teach it. You either do it or you don't, and luckily for the Rockets, Thompson's willingness to crash the offensive glass has them sitting atop the league in offensive rebounds.

Lakers coach JJ Redick also had nothing but positive things to say about Thompson after he put up a season high 23 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a steal against the Lakers.

"Thompson just killed us all night, whether that was in transition, with his cutting or on the offensive glass," Redick said. "...There definitely is a difference in the 1% of 1% athletes, and he's one of them. I think all NBA guys are in the 1% of the general population, he's in the 1% of the NBA population."

Thompson has given the Rockets an added boost in the starting lineup over the last six games. His speed is on full display when the Rockets get out in transition, which is often as Houston ranks eighth in transition frequency. Thompson specifically ranks in the 76th percentile in transition scoring, generating 1.243 points per possession. Against the Lakers he gave L.A. front-row seats to show how dangerous he can be in transition.

He had the opening six points of the game for the Rockets, four of which were on second-chance opportunities after he corralled the rebound.

With Jabari Smith Jr. sidelined with a fractured left hand for at least a month, Thompson will only see his role increase. He's already managed to impact the game coming off the bench, and now that he's in the starting lineup, it'll make the Rockets that much more difficult to defend.