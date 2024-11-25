The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets will meet in a Southeast Division matchup on Monday night. Orlando is coming off a 111-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while Charlotte dropped a 125-119 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks that same night. The Magic (11-7), who are first in the division, defeated Charlotte 114-89 in an NBA Cup matchup on Nov. 12. The Hornets (6-10), who are fourth in the Southeast, are 5-3 on their home court this season. Orlando's Jalen Suggs left Saturday's game with a hamstring issue but is not listed on the injury report for Monday.

Tip-off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando leads the all-time regular-season series 63-60, and has won seven of the past nine meetings. The Magic are 5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Magic vs. Hornets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Magic -5

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 213.5 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Magic -198, Hornets +165

ORL: The Magic are 10-8 ATS this season

CHAR: The Hornets are 9-7 ATS this season

Magic vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

Small forward Franz Wagner helps boost the Orlando offense. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes of action. He is connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including 35.7% from 3-point range, and 86.4% from the free throw line. Wagner has scored 30 or more points in three of the past four games, including posting a double-double in a 119-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. In that game, he scored 37 points, while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Rookie forward Tristan Da Silva, a first-round pick in this year's draft, has scored in double figures in two of the last three games. In the win over the Lakers, he scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. He had 10 points and three boards in a 104-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. In 14 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 7.4 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Point guard Lamelo Ball is coming off a monster performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. In that game, he poured in 50 points, while adding 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal. He had 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a 123-121 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 30.2 points, 6.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes of action.

Forward Brandon Miller is another top option for Charlotte. In 43 minutes against Milwaukee, he registered a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while adding three assists. He poured in 38 points in the win over Detroit, adding seven boards and four assists. In 12 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 222 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.