New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said he was "devastated" to wake up to the news of the truck attack that claimed at least 15 lives on New Orleans' Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Green, ahead of his team's 119-108 road loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, called the attack a "senseless act of violence."

Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man now identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, drove a pickup truck around barricades and onto the sidewalk of Bourbon Street at a high rate of speed. He then exited the car and opened fire on police officers, who fatally wounded him during the exchange. At least 15 people have died as of Wednesday night and over 30 were injured. The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the FBI said.

"Devastated. Obviously our hearts and our prayers, our thoughts go out to all the families that are impacted by a senseless act of violence," Green said. "We discussed it a bit with our players. But we're just living in times and in a world where you don't know where you're safe. Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets. It's devastating. And I can only imagine what those families are going through, what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives."

Green told reporters he found out about the attack after receiving a "happy New Year" text from his father.

"I got a text from my dad this morning and he was wishing me a happy new year, but saying he was praying for all the people in New Orleans. I didn't know what he was talking about at the time," Green said. "And then I read the news and saw what was going on."

The fourth-year Pelicans coach said it can be hard to focus on a game after such a tragic event takes place.

"At times it can be difficult. We've had these kind of attacks in this country. Obviously it hits a little closer to home with it being in New Orleans," Green said. "When you're able to take yourself out of this bubble and realize there's so much more going on in this world that's impacting people and impacting their lives, sometimes it can be difficult to make basketball as big as it is."

The Pelicans play their home games at Smoothie King Center, just about a mile from where the attack occurred. Early on Wednesday, the Pelicans and New Orleans Saints, both owned by Gayle Benson, put out a joint statement.

"The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and [we] express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene," the statement said.

"New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different."

The Pelicans' next home game is scheduled for Friday night against the Washington Wizards. As of now, the contest is expected to be played as scheduled, though that is subject to change.